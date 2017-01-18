Your Favorite Mural in Deep Ellum Could Soon Be Gone!

The eccentric murals throughout Deep Ellum will soon be gone for good.

The 42 Mural Project brought local artists together in 2015 to fill the area with the attractive artwork Deep Ellum has today. Now, another 42 Mural Project is in the works, which will replace most of the current artwork.

Three out of 42 murals will possibly be allowed to stay. Voting has commenced on the 42 Murals Project’s Instagram page for the top 3. Artists who win will be awarded cash prizes and a guaranteed spot for the next project.

Votes are commencing now until February 28. Winners will be announced on March 15.

Artists who want to participate in the next project can submit their applications on their site until March 31.