Ruff Life: Michonne Trades Surviving for Snuggling

DALLAS -- When you see the name Michonne, you're either immediately confused or your mind goes straight to The Walking Dead.

That's at least how it was before a Dallas rescue dog changed the game.

“She does look like Michonne!" her adoptive mom, Veronica McNatt said. "Her face is always the same. You never really know what she’s thinking, but her eyes tell the story.”

It's a pair of Michonnes in the world with some pretty big problems to deal with. One fights the zombie apocalypse on The Walking Dead, while the other was recently trying to survive after being surrendered and sick.

“She was owner surrendered. We don’t really know why," said Dallas Pets Alive! Marketing Director Haley Edman. "She not only had heartworm. She also had an upper respiratory infection.”

It looks like she had her escape from the shelter planned from the start.

“She really just wanted to cuddle on our evaluator, who ended up being her foster mom because of her cuddling manners," Edman laughed.

So she found her Dallas Pets Alive! foster, but what about her furever home? There's an app for that!

“I actually had downloaded an app for rescue dogs," McNatt said. "I saw her face, and I just knew she was my dog.”

She even shares some personality traits with her TV inspiration.

“She was really relaxed and just kind of had that ‘I don’t care about anything’ attitude,” McNatt said.

This Michonne has one main objective now. It's no longer to stay alive. It's cuddle time!

“She never gets tired of seeing you," McNatt said. "It’s just really nice to have that!”

She's a survivor and a snuggler. Sounds like Michonne is the total package.

If you're interested in helping an animal by adopting or fostering, check out Dallas Pets Alive! at: dallaspetsalive.org