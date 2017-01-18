Questions About Target’s Security Following Parking Lot Attack

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

DALLAS -- The brutal attack on Derek Whitener at the Target on Haskell is so scary, because it's something that can happen to any of us.

He remains in critical condition as cops search for his attackers.

"These men may have been wearing masks, possibly gorilla masks," Derek Whitener's attorney, Chris Hamilton, told NewsFix. "Derek was scared and reported the incident to store security,"

According to Derek's attorney, when he walked back to the parking lot, the suspects beat him with a wooden rod.

Now, there are major questions about how Target handled the situation.

"We have two dangerous men reported with weapons in front of the store by the victim in advance, asking for help, and they allow him to walk outside on his own, into an ambush. We have concerns Target's actions not only didn't protect Derek, but may have made the situation worse."

Target says they've given all surveillance video to police during the investigation. They also issued the following statement:

“At Target, the safety and security of our guest and team members is a top priority. Our thoughts are with the victim and anyone affected by this incident. As soon as we were made aware of this incident, we partnered with local law enforcement. As this is an active investigation, please contact them with further questions.”

Derek’s Gofundme page has raised more than $75,000 for medical bills.