Cleveland Woman Seen Kidnapped on Store Video Is Okay: Police

CLEVELAND – Cleveland police say the woman seen on surveillance video being abducted from a convenience store earlier this month is in "good health."

The woman later contacted detectives to say she had children with the suspect, according to WJW-TV. The Cleveland Police Department will now work with the Domestic Violence Unit in the investigation.

According to a police statement on the case Tuesday evening:

Detectives responded to an address on Derbyshire in Cleveland Hts. for a female who contacted police in regards to this investigation. The female was positively identified as the victim and she is in good health. The suspect was not on scene. The victim stated that she and suspect have children together. Detectives will continue to investigate and confer with members of the Domestic Violence Unit in terms of proceeding in this matter. This investigation remains in the early stages

Video obtained from the store shows the victim arriving in a gold Chevy Trailblazer driven by the suspect. She can be seen getting out and walking into the store as he turns the car around and parks by entrance.

A short time later, the surveillance footage shows the suspect enter the store and grab the woman as she tries to push him away. He easily jerks her off her feet, picks her up and throws her into the passenger side front seat of the vehicle before driving away.

A police investigation into the case is ongoing.