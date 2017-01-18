Mesquite Police Officers to Wear One of a Kind Resistol Cowboy Hats

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

MESQUITE - Mesquite police are going a little country. Officers showed off their new Cowboy look this week with Resistol hats for all 150 officers.

The new cowboy hats are one of a kind. Mesquite Police Capt. Doug Yates says,"They make this hat a more dull black color than most of their standard hats, so this isn't something you can get off the shelf."

Officers got to choose from a standard issue baseball cap, which they say didn't look too professional, a trooper hat, which is pretty common, or they could go the cowboy way.

They took a few ideas from bull riders, too. Don't expect the hat to fall in their faces if they're out on a chase. "This is a rodeo band; it's a little bit different than a normal leather band. When you first put it on it fits your head tighter. It was made for bull riders, so it won't fall off," said Yates. "The public seems to like it and we're ecstatic that we can have something like this to wear. It seems to be if a guy's not wearing it now somebody's asking where his hat's at."

Don't expect officers to wear them inside, though. This ain't the wild west. Cowboy manners still matter.