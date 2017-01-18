Little Elm Police Detective Killed in Stand Off

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

LITTLE ELM -- Dozens of police officers and first responders lined up late last night at a hospital in Little Elm to salute a police detective who died after being shot Tuesday night. Police detective Jerry Walker was shot by a man barricaded inside a residence. The suspected gunman was later found dead after the hours-long standoff.

Police say Walker, along with a group of officers, was responding to an afternoon 911 call of a man with a gun in a backyard, Little Elm Police Chief Rodney Harrison said.

Officers saw a man with a rifle and heard him yelling, according Lt. Orlando Hinojosa. The suspect then ran into the house, and after a period of talking with officers, began firing his weapon either through a door or window.

Walker, 48, was shot in the neck by the suspected gunman, placed in a squad car, then transported by helicopter to a local hospital where he later died from his injuries, Harrison said.

“It is with a heavy heart and sadness that we announce the passing of Detective Jerry Walker,” said Police Chief Rodney Harrison during a news conference this evening. “He was a model officer and a person who will be missed here at the department and in the Town.”

The gunman remained barricaded until the standoff ended around 10:30 p.m., when officers found him dead inside the house.

Video of Walker's body being transported from the hospital showed dozens of officers and emergency responders lining up and saluting the fallen detective. The song "Amazing Grace" could be heard playing on bagpipes in the background as his body was stretchered into an awaiting car.

FWPD Air One's view as law enforcement officers from across the Metroplex escorted @LittleElmTX Police Detective Jerry Walker to the TCME. 🙏 pic.twitter.com/d00TayaZuW — Fort Worth Police OA (@FWPOA) January 18, 2017

Walker is the father of four children. His youngest child is a few months old and the oldest is 22 years old. He is the first Little Elm police officer killed in the line of duty.

The police chief called Walker a model officer, who had served with the Little Elm Police Department since 1998.

This is crazy. We lost a good one today. He looked out for me in high school. Rest In Peace. https://t.co/Sn4SNrLXTa — Cole Beasley (@Bease11) January 18, 2017

"Tonight the Town of Little Elm lost a hero," read a statement on the town's Facebook page.

Little Elm Fire Chief Brian Roach confirmed on behalf of the police chief that the standoff ended after the suspect was found dead. No cause of death was given. The location remains an active crime scene and police worked through the night.

Police are expected to release more details in a 2 p.m. press conference Wednesday.