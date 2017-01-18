End of Watch: Detective Killed In Little Elm – Here’s What We Know So Far

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

LITTLE ELM, TEXAS -- A North Texas neighborhood was being treated as an active crime scene Wednesday. Police were investigating a standoff and shootout between them and one other person Tuesday afternoon, that cost one suspect and one detective their lives.

It started around 3 p.m. That's when Cesar Gonzalez says he saw a man in his neighborhood acting strangely.

"There was a guy," Gonzalez said, "With an AK-47 in front of his house."

So Gonzalez called the police (who haven't confirmed the make of the suspect's weapon). When the squad cars showed up, the suspect barricaded himself in the house and was soon surrounded.

"That's when," according to Gonzalez, "Everything just went hectic."

A "hail of gunfire" came from the house, and one of those gunshots struck Detective Jerry Walker.

"Our officers that were on the scene - two officers on the scene - immediately returned fire into the house," said Little Elm Police Chief Rodney Harrison.

The suspect was found dead inside the home late Tuesday night - and an elderly woman cops say was the suspect's grandmother made it out of the house alive.

Detective Walker died at a Denton hospital shortly after arriving. He leaves behind four children and a shaken police department.

"We have a police force of 51 officers," Harrison said. "So you know everyone in our agency, you know their families, you know their kids."

Donations for Detective Walker's family have been pouring in online. A GoFundMe page raised over $30,000 in the first 18 hours.

And at the Little Elm police station, a growing memorial honors Detective Walker for his service - and his sacrifice - for the small North Texas town.