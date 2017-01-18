Door Ding Leads to Deadly Shooting

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

BEDFORD - A simple door ding may have lead to a deadly shooting in Bedford.

Sam Smith, 28, was killed outside a Kroger, Monday afternoon.

Police say Smith and the suspect got into an argument after Smith accidentally hit the guy's car.

Both men said they had guns, and according to the suspect, smith made a threatening move and reached behind his back.

That's when the suspect shot Smith.

"You left somebody without a husband. You left kids without a dad. For what? A $200 fix on a door?" Smith's wife says.

As it turns out, Smith was unarmed.

Police arrested the suspect for murder, but he's been released, pending further investigation.