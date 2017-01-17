Willie Nelson Writes Trump-Inspired Song and B-Street Band Cancels Inauguration Gig!

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

NEW YORK -- Shotgun Willie! The icon is always speaking his mind especially when it comes to the legalization of Marijuana.

But as of late, good ole' Willie Nelson has been pretty vocal about the November election results.

And in a recent interview with The Rolling Stone, the legend has reportedly written a track aimed at President-Elect, Donald Trump.

The track is reportedly titled Delete and Fast-Forward and it goes a little something like this:

"Delete and fast-forward, my friend/ The elections are over and nobody wins/ But don't worry too much, you'll go crazy again/ Delete and fast forward, my friend."

Seems kind of catchy right?

Speaking of catchy tunes, The B-Street Band, a popular cover band for Bruce Springsteen songs, dropped out of the Trump Inauguration party.

In The Rolling Stone article, the band said they were caught in a political storm and needed a way out.

They didn't want people to think they had chosen sides. Springsteen stood out of the chaos but we all know how Bruce Springsteen feels about Trump.

B-Street Band now joins Elton John, Garth Brooks, John Legend and many others who have declined to perform.

So apparently, there's no such thing as bad publicity, unless of course, you're slated to play for Trump's inauguration.