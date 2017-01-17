Three Oregon Football Players Hospitalized After Intense Workouts

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

EUGENE, OR -- Any athlete would probably tell you how intense "workouts" can get.

Well, the whole "no pain no gain motto" might mean something different for University of Oregon football's newest head coach. Last week, three of his players went to the hospital.

Turns out, instead of your typical football workouts, players took part in something similar to military basic training. The workouts were enough to cause at least one of the players to be diagnosed with 'rhabdomyolysis.' A muscle disorder that can cause kidney failure or possible death.

Yikes!

After visiting some players in the hospital, the coach went on a recruiting trip out of state. The school did release a statement saying "they've implemented modifications as we transition back into full training to prevent further occurrences."

Well, we sure do hope so, because putting your players in the hospital isn't going to win you any games.