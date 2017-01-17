Superheroes Can Promote Aggressive Behavior in Children

A new study says kids who frequently engage with superheroes are more likely to be physically aggressive.

Published in the Journal of Abnormal Child Psychology, children and parents who participated learned that more biting, hitting, threatening and withdrawing friendships were probable for children who watched too much superhero culture.

The study also found that kids more engaged with superheroes weren’t more likely to defend kids that are bullied or be more helpful in social settings.

Superhero story lines are written for older kids or adults making them too complex for younger children to understand. Younger children will pick up on the aggressive themes but not the defending ones.

Sarah Coyne, family life professor and researcher in the study, says that parents don’t have to worry about completely removing superhero culture from their children, but suggests moderation.