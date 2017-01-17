Spice of Blythe: Cooped Up? Time to Cook!

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

DALLAS -- Hey y'all, the weather in Dallas may not seem like it today, but it's wintertime... And that means for all anyone knows you could be completely snowed in by this weekend.

That's what happened to me a couple weeks ago - for three days I couldn't leave the house. And yes, I had my beer and wine to get me through it, but I also had to eat, and that meant I had to cook.

So here are some ideas for meals you can cook if you find yourself cooped up at home.

First up is chili. It's a classic wintertime dish... Just make sure if you're in Texas you keep beans out of it. If you're somewhere else, well, you do you. Just know we'll be judging you for it down here.

Next is beans. A big ole pot of 'em. It's great because you can let them cook all day, and you can throw in anything you want. Garlic, onion, jalapeno, bacon, pork fat... Whatever!

How about some meat loaf? It's great because you can just take whatever meat's leftover in your fridge, chop it up, cook it in a pan, and call it dinner.

And finally, the food of my people here in the South: Cornbread. Slap some honey butter or jam on there and enjoy.

So what's the Spice of Blythe? Don't let being cooped up make you fly the coop! Just make sure you have what you need to make these simple dishes, and you can keep the cabin fever away, no matter what the weather does to your weekend plans.