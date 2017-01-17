Little Elm Detective Shot and Killed in the Line of Duty

LITTLE ELM — A police officer is dead after a standoff in a Little Elm neighborhood.

Cops say they received a call just before 4:00 p.m. about a man with a gun. When they arrived, they heard him yelling in his backyard. That’s when they say he entered the home and shot at officers, striking Detective Jerry Walker in the neck.

The detective was flown to Denton Regional Medical Center where he later died.

The standoff is still underway and has caused quite the havoc for the Little Elm school district who had to hold kids from the neighborhood and neighbors had to be evacuated in the immediate area.

No word yet on why the suspect decided to open fire on officers but this is one huge situation for the town of Little Elm.