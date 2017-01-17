Kid Reporter Has Questions About MLK

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

DALLAS - 4th grader Jabraylin Haywood is a gifted and talented student at J P Starks Elementary. He helped Newsfix report on the Martin Luther King Jr. Parade in Dallas.

Jabraylin dug deep into the crowd to find out what MLK meant to them. He got many different answers from many different people. Besides asking the tough questions, he also added some color commentary on some of the parade floats, messages and the sights and sounds of the parade.

As a talented young man, Jabraylin can recite proudly some of the lines from MLK's famous speeches. He says when he finishes school he would like to be a doctor or join the army. He says he is proud of his father who works at Love field and the African American Museum.