Fort Worth Community Boycotting Stockyards

The viral arrest of a mother and her two daughters may have happened nearly a month ago, but it's still not sitting well with many.

Community members are boycotting the Fort Worth Stockyards calling for the firing of Fort Worth police officer William Martin.

He was suspended just 10 days for his involvement in the incident.

"The city of Fort Worth is denying the Craig family and by association, the African American community in that case," organizers say, "We're protesting the Stock Show because this is the city's biggest revenue generator of the year."

The protest will continue for the next 19 days.