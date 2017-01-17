Dallas Police Speak Out on Theater Director Attack

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

DALLAS - The Dallas Police Department is speaking out for the first time, as they try to put the pieces together on what provoked an attack in a Target parking lot, on The Firehouse Theater Director, Derek Whitener.

"These two individuals were spotted on security surveillance attempting to lift handles on vehicles in the parking lot so I don't know if they were searching for property, looking for a victim or a crime of opportunity,” says Deputy Chief of The Crimes Against Persons Division, Thomas Castro.

Police also said Whitener reported the two individuals to the store's security officer and an off-duty Dallas Police Officer who then reportedly told the two men to get off of Target property.

It was when Whitener was leaving that the two men approached and beat him.

"As he walks towards his vehicle he is approached by the suspects. The suspects make a threatening statement to the complaint and then they beat him with a stick and they flee on foot towards the street,” said Castro. “Detectives were able to retrieve video surveillance of the offense; detectives will still need to talk to the victim but have checked the area for additional video and witnesses."

That night, Whitener had just finished a show at The Firehouse Theater when he stopped for groceries at the store on Haskell Avenue.

Due to his fractured skull, Whitener ended up having surgery and is still in Intensive Care Unit.

A Go Fund Me page was also created Monday to help Whitener. That money will be used to pay all medical bills and loss of income from being hospitalized.

Yes, the scene has been set but police still haven't released a motive as Whitener faces a long road to recovery before returning for his second act.