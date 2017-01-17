Another Deep Ellum Business Falls To What Owners Say Is Gentrification

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

DALLAS - New year, new place - cyberspace - for Deep Ellum's newest victim, "Elluments."

The boutique's been around for the last 5 years and is really popular. It was even just awarded the 2016 best vintage clothing award by the Dallas Observer.

Owner Felicia Dunnican says big developers are closing out small businesses by jacking up the rent.

She says "They're pricing out small businesses that have been here who are loyal to the neighborhood and the integrity of the neighborhood. You're bringing in people who are here to make a quick buck and as soon as Deep Ellum has another downturn, they're going to move onto the next trendy area."

Dunnican says customers love this joint. They love the nightlife in Deep Ellum, but want the daylife as well.

Which means festivals and shopping.

Dunnican says "eventually you're going to come down here, there will be no retail and all you will be able to do is eat and drink."

Business owners call it "Gentrification". Whereas, a big developer comes in, jacks up the rates, everyone bails out and they bring in other businesses with more money and try to create an area that the developer would like to see.

And it's not like she can move the store to the burbs. She named the store after Deep Ellum.