‘You Got Into Harvard?’ Here’s How You Can Take FREE Online Courses

CAMBRIDGE, MA -- Raise your hand if you're a student who loves taking classes from the comfort of your dorm room! Well, you're not alone.



In fact, recent studies show online college courses have gotten more popular over the past three years or so. No question, taking web courses could save you time, and most importantly, money!

And it just so happens some of the most prestigious colleges in the world have opened their gateways to basically anyone willing to learn.

Harvard and Stanford universities are offering free online classes.

Through their off-campus websites, both establishments give students a chance to brush up everything from on business to photography skills. You probably won't earn your BA taking the classes but you can snag a verified certificate and some extra skill sets.