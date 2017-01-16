FBI Arrests Wife of Orlando Nightclub Shooter

The wife of the Orlando nightclub shooter was taken into custody in connection with the attack, law enforcement said Monday. Omar Mateen’s wife, Noor Salman, was taken into custody by F.B.I. agents at her home outside of San Francisco. Prosecutors had been weighing charges against her in the aftermath of the attack that killed 49 people and wounded dozens. Salman is expected to appear in an Orlando court Tuesday after she’s extradited, her lawyer told ABC News. She faces charges including obstruction of justice and aiding and abetting the attempted provision of material support to a foreign terrorist organization. Mateen was shot and killed by police after he murdered 49 people in a mass shooting at a gay nightclub in Orlando last June.

Salman, who married Mateen in 2011

