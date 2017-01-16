Texas May Soon Have a State Gun, Y’all

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

DALLAS -- Bluebonnets and mockingbirds are two of Texas' best known state symbols. Now, a senator is hoping to add another item to that list.

Senator Don Huffines of Dallas has filed a measure to designate the cannon as the official gun of Texas.

Why that particular weapon?

Well, Huffines says the cannon has been an important weapon in the state's fight for liberty and independence, like during the Battle of Gonzales, when the infamous 'Come and Take It' flag was designed.

The Texas Legislature hasn't voted on the measure just yet.