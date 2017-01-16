Sunday Storms Strand Football Fans, Cause Damage Across State

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

NORTH TEXAS -- On Monday, the sun came out for the first time in what felt like weeks.

And that sun was a welcome sight, because if you were just about anywhere in the Metroplex Sunday night, you might have noticed a little bit of weather.

Tornado warnings across North Texas had folks seeking shelter, including fans and players who couldn't leave AT&T Stadium after the Cowboys' playoff loss to Green Bay. Talk about adding insult to injury!

A tornado was even sighted at the Grand Prairie Municipal Airport, but the airport, like the stadium, was largely untouched by the storms. Most of the damage was done elsewhere.

The National Weather Service reported damage to homes, trees, and office buildings all across the state, and up in Frisco the fire department reported over 30 homes with some degree of damage.

Those neighborhoods will keep folks busy with repairs for a while, but very few homes appear to have sustained structural damage.

Hey, cosmetic damage seems like a blessing compared the the storms in Rowlett and Garland just over a year ago. Tornadoes in December of 2015 left buildings destroyed and 11 people dead.

So while we rebuild from 2017's biggest storm so far, let's be thankful for something else in that Frisco Fire report: "No injuries were reported."