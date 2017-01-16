Save Our Sons: NFL Legend Tim Brown Shares Words of Wisdom With 250 Students

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

DALLAS -- When Martin Luther King Jr. had his dream, one of the things he envisioned was a bright future for African-American men. Fast-forward to today and his words have inspired the founders of "Save our Sons" to help build on that dream.

"When we think about the legacy of Dr. King, one of his most important works, which is the value of helping us understand the importance of black men," founder Bryan Carter told NewsFix.

Whether it's overcoming obstacles like education issues, street violence, or poverty, the annual event helps get 250 grade school boys on the right path.

"Save our Sons is designed to empower young men of color in a great season of their lives, when you look at all the studies, young men of color face so many obstacles," Carter added.

NFL Hall of Famer and Dallas native Tim Brown came to pass off some life lessons from his book,"The Making of a Man."

"I love speaking to kids" Brown explained. "It's kind of hard cause you may have a kid or two falling asleep on you."

We didn't spot any snoozers during his speech. According to a handful of students, the retired wide receiver was able to catch their full attention.

"I'm learning how to stay away from drugs and what to do and what not to do in life," student, Wesley Okech said.

"Forgive everybody and help everybody," Tavarious Franklin chimed in. "No drugs, don't be out on the streets."

Whether it's MLK's message or Tim Brown's book, we hope the words shared will make a lasting impression on the kids.