Partner in Crime? Wife of Pulse Nightclub Shooter Arrested!

OAKLAND, CA -- It's a modern-day story of Bonnie and Clyde. The wife of Pulse Nightclub shooter, Omar Mateen, has been seized.

Yep, Noor Salman was arrested by the FBI on Monday while at her home in California, with her court date possibly as early as Tuesday in Oakland.

The charges include obstruction of justice, helping to support her husband in a terrorist act and providing material support.

According to investigators, it's looking like she knew a lot more about what was going down than she lead on.

In previous interviews with law enforcement, Salaman acknowledged she had driven Mateen to the nightclub once or twice and even saw him leave their home with a large bag of guns on the day of.

But she told The New York Times she had no idea his plan was to conduct the largest mass shooting in the history of the United States.

Oh and he allegedly sent her a text at 4 am - asking if she had heard anything about the shooting.

Sounds fishy but we'll have to let the authorities make the call and hope that if it's determined she did do the crime, she also does the time.