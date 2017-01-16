FBI Captures One of Most Wanted Fugitives in El Paso

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

EL PASO -- The FBI says it has nabbed one of its most wanted fugitives.

Terry A.D. Strickland, 24, was arrested after a Sunday morning traffic stop in El Paso. The FBI says it received new tips Saturday night saying Strickland may be in El Paso.

He's facing charges for a double murder in Milwaukee from last summer. It happened during a fight; officers responded to a call reporting a shooting and found two men dead. Strickland was subsequently charged with first degree intentional homicide and unlawful flight to avoid prosecution.

Strickland had been on the run for about six months.