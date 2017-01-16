Dallas Woman Admits Intentionally Running Over Longtime Partner

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

DALLAS -- A 39-year-old woman has admitted to police that she intentionally ran over and killed her longtime partner.

The incident was caught on camera this weekend in Dallas. Iin the video, you can see Lakinta Cosby jump a curb and then barrel toward the victim, Sherron Berry.

Cosby later turned herself into police, telling them she did it because Berry had abused her for years and she wanted it to stop. She was booked into the Dallas County Jail on a murder charge, with bail set at $100,000.

Berry was hit and run over around 12:30 p.m. Saturday; security video in the area captured a white Mercedes SUV making a u-turn and heading for him. A building cut the camera's view of when Berry was actually hit.