Dalila’s Leftovers: Pie Tap

DALLAS – Brunch is one of the most amazing creations ever, but let’s be honest – it can get redundant. So if you’re looking to tap into something a little different, Pie Tap has got you covered. Of all their brunch items, the ones that stick out the most are the brunch pizzas. From the smoked salmon pie to the mushroom pie with bacon and two sunny side up eggs – there’s something for everyone.

Looking for delicious drinks to wash it all down with? There’s Bloody Marys, roasted lemonade, and wine on tap!

Tappy Hour anyone?