New Evidence: Did Hijacker D.B. Cooper Work for Boeing?!

PORTLAND, Oregon -- After more than 45 years of annoying conspiracy theories, we may be one step closer to figuring out who the heck D.B. Cooper really is.
Finally, right?!
Back in 1971, a well-dressed man using the alias "Dan Cooper" hijacked a plane over Oregon, extorted $200,000 in cash, then parachuted out.
Scientists now say new evidence from Coop's clip-on tie, that he left on the plane, suggests he may have worked for Boeing.
Yep, the new team, dubbed "Citizen Sleuths," claim a powerful microscope discovered rare particles only used at that time to build Boeing's high-tech Supersonic Transport plane.
The sleuths say that must mean D.B. Cooper was a contractor or Boeing employee.
The FBI closed the case back in July, but this could be a game changer.
Heck, if you ask us, D.B. Cooper sure reminds us a lot of Don Draper from "Mad Men."
Just saying.