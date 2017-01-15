Report: NFL Sends Zeke More Questions Over Assault Claims

DALLAS — Here we go again.

Cowboys star rookie running back Ezekiel Elliott is making headlines for all the wrong reasons. Remember when Zeke’s ex-girlfriend claimed he beat her up? Well, the NFL’s investigation is far from over.

According to ESPN, the league sent Zeke follow up questions that he’s still working on.

Back in July, Zeke’s ex tagged him in pictures on Instagram of her banged up arms. Police were also called to his apartment in Florida to investigate an altercation involving the same woman.

Ezekiel Elliott’s never been charged with anything.