Cowboys Lose a Heartbreaker to the Packers

Posted 7:36 pm, January 15, 2017, by , Updated at 07:41PM, January 15, 2017
ARLINGTON, TX - JANUARY 15: Dak Prescott #4 of the Dallas Cowboys reacts after losing to the Green Bay Packers in the NFC Divisional Playoff game at AT&T Stadium on January 15, 2017 in Arlington, Texas. (Photo by Ronald Martinez/Getty Images)

Dak after losing to the Packers in NFC Divisional Playoff game

ARLINGTON, Texas — Man, what a game.

But the Cowboys magical season was brought to a sudden and heart wrenching end. The Boys trailed by 18 in the first half, 15 in the fourth quarter and three with less than two minutes left.

They rallied every time, but it was a desperation heave from Aaron Rodgers to set up a field goal as time expired to devastate the Cowboys and end their season.

The comeback Dak led was heroic, however, it wasn’t enough to overcome a nightmare start.

The defense never had the answers at the right moments. Now, the Cowboys will look to the future and fight to build on this run.

But for the 21st time in 21 years, they’re left waiting for next here.

