ARLINGTON, Texas — Wild weather is slamming North Texas.

Things got so bad Sunday night, AT&T Stadium put the place on lockdown due to a Tornado Warning. Frustrated fans were forced to stay put after the Cowboys heartbreaking loss to the Packers.

Locked down at AT&T Stadium with a tornado warning. Perfect end to a perfect day. — Tim Roberts (@21stCenturyTim) January 16, 2017

Track the storms in your area with the CW33 interactive radar.