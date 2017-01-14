This Mom Built a Home by Watching YouTube Videos

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

LITTLE ROCK -- They say, if you want something done right, do it yourself!

And YouTube has the best DIY videos. We're talking everything from the perfect eye makeup to creating a Halloween costume or even building a house.

That's exactly what a mother with four kids did. She built a house from scratch by watching YouTube tutorials!

Yep, Arkansas author Cara Brookins took on the ultimate do-it-yourself project after not one but two bad marriages.

“My kids and I had been through a really tough domestic violence situation, and when we left, we were pretty beaten down and destroyed," Brookins told Inside Edition. "We kind of needed something big, and we also needed a place to live.

So, in 2008, Cara and her kids -- ages two, 11, 15 and 17 -- got to work building their home.

"We just bought an empty plot of land, started googling one step at a time how to do this," she said.

From blueprints to the foundation, they were a full on construction team.

It took them nine months, but thanks to those YouTube videos, a lot of hard work and dedication -- they did it!

Cara and her kids now call the 3,500 square foot property home. It’s decked out with five bedrooms and a library. And it only cost them $130,000.

Not bad! Mom even wrote a book about her experience called: Rise: How a House Built a Family.

And that people, is the real definition of doing it yourself!