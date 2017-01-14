Heart Surgery Made Her Cry, the Dallas Cowboys Helped Her Stop!

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

FORT WORTH -- Lola Catron's story has caught fire in the past week. A three-month-old with a congenital heart defect (CHD), her parents were put in a tough position one night in the hospital.

“She was crying so much from her second surgery,” her mother, Laura, remembered.

They were desperate.

“One of her favorite things to do on Sundays is sit in her dad’s lap and watch the (Cowboys) game," Laura Catron said. "My mom was like, ‘Let’s try it. It can’t hurt.’ I put it on, and it was instantaneous.”

Just like that, the crying stopped.

“On Sundays, we’d watch the game, and she wouldn’t get poked that day. Maybe watching that, she feels safe,” Laura said.

The word spread quickly on her Facebook support page, and it reached Dem Boys shortly after.

They tweeted their support for little Lola, but on Saturday, they did even more. The Catrons door rang, and outside was a package from the Dallas Cowboys.

A jersey, multiple onesies, a Cowboys Cheerleaders outfit, hats, shoes, pacifiers, and more were stuffed into the box. The last thing that came out, though, was an iPad loaded with each of this year's games.

“Thank you so much, Cowboys, and thank you for tweeting about her," Laura said. "Thank you for spreading the word of CHD awareness because that’s what I wanted.”

The heart defect Lola has is one of many different kinds of CHD, but the most important fact is that this little one can't be cured with today's technology. More work needs to be done, and that only drives her parents.

“I’m going to find a cure for my daughter," Laura Catron said, tearing up. "I'm going to find something that will make her be able to run, and play sports, and have a baby because I don’t know how I’m going to tell her that she can’t have a baby. I don’t know how.”

She may only be three months, but little Lola's off to a good start on her own.

"Because of one cute video of my daughter loving the Cowboys, I got to reach millions of people," Laura said. "Our daughter is changing the world."

If you want to help the Catrons with their medical bills for Lola, a GoFundMe page has been set up in their name.

If you'd like to learn more about congenital heart defects, check out the American Heart Association.