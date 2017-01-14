DALvsGB: Cheeseheads Getting Love at Dallas Bar

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

DALLAS -- Get ready for the Green Bay invasion in Dallas.

Cheeseheads are already showing for the playoff game this weekend, and they all seem to be hanging out at one spot -- Vernon's GastroPub in Addison.

"We are known as the Packer bar of Dallas," owner Angel Sertner told NewsFix.

And they're partying all weekend long at the bar.

But Sertner says you don't have to be a Packers fan to enjoy all the fun, "I would say the majority of the customers not on Sundays would be Dallas Cowboy fans."

#GoCowboys!