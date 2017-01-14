Boom Box: Honoring the OG Boy Band New Edition!

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

DALLAS -- Who's ready for the movie about New Edition?! Heck, we are!

This is a big year for the original boy band -- Ronnie, Bobby, Ricky, Mike, Ralph, and Johnny.

The most exciting event is happening on January 23. After working together and entertaining us for over 30 years, New Edition is a part of the 2017 class receiving their star on the Hollywood Walk of Fame.

And of course, we are all anxious about the following day when BET airs 'The New Edition Story.' The three-day miniseries will run from January 24-26.

So far, we’ve only seen the previews, but it looks like everyone will be glued to the television.

And it doesn't stop there!

For the half of the group that became the 90's sensation known as Bell Biv Devoe, on January 27th, they're dropping their fourth album titled: Three Stripes. It’s been 15 years since their last one.

You may have heard the first single which they released a few months back called Run. It samples the late Notorious BIG's, Hypnotized. If the single is an indication about the rest of the album, it’s going to be hot.

So keep your eyes open for BBD tour dates.