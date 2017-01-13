Ezekiel Elliott’s Been Honoring a Cancer Patient All Season and We Missed It

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

DALLAS -- Ezekiel Elliott has proven over and over he's got a heart of gold. He's donated time and money to the Salvation Army, gifted his Dallas Cowboys offensive line with ATVs.

But this might be his greatest act of kindness yet -- and no one even noticed!

Turns out Zeke has been wearing an orange bracelet the entire season -- to support a teenage cancer patient in Massachusetts.

See it there on his right wrist?

He started wearing the bracelet after the sister of 16-year-old Jake Silver reached out to him. Jake had dreamed of playing for Zeke's alma mater -- Ohio State University -- but was diagnosed with cancer in May.

So Zeke wears the bracelet to cheer on Jake through his fight.