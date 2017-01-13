Texas Health Helping Control Body Heat In Babies With Ziploc Bags

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

Fort Worth-- When working with premature and low-weight babies, everything is critical.

Registered Nurse and Clinical education specialist for infants, Stephanie Eidson said, “Research has shown that babies that are born that are hypothermic, their temperatures are below 96.8 degrees upon admission to the NICU, are at higher risk for infections.”

And in turn are at higher risk for death. The folks at Texas Health in Fort Worth needed to find a way to keep these babies warm. That meant thinking outside the box and inside the bag.

“We started using Ziploc brand freezer bags and bowl covers to place our babies in right at delivery,” said Eidson

That’s right, ziplock bags along with a heating pad and radiant warmer act like a mini- green house.

Stephanie Eidson has worked with countless new born babies for over 30 years, and since using this technique to bag babies, parents have had some interesting reactions.

“We had a father here, and weeks after his daughter was born we were talking and he told me when I placed Emily into the Ziploc bag, he thought she had passed away. So now we explain to parents before delivery when we have that opportunity that this is the step we take to take care of your baby.”

So maybe a ziplock bag can keep your baby warmer in the NICU, but don't try this at home.