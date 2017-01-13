Sleepless: Jamie Foxx and Michelle Monaghan Talk New Movie

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

When a Las Vegas undercover police officer's teenage son is kidnapped, he has to face gangsters, corrupt cops, and internal affairs to bring him back. This is the intense new thriller, "Sleepless," starring Jamie Foxx and Michelle Monaghan, who both sat down with Eye Opener's Laila Muhammad to discuss the movie.

One thing they talked about was during the shooting of an amazing fight scene, Michelle actually chipped Jamie's tooth, but he kept the scene rolling.

Of course, in real life Jamie Foxx is father to Corinne Foxx, and even though nothing as bad as the plot of "Sleepless" ever happened to him, Jamie did tell Laila about the time she was being bullied and Jamie took it upon himself to go after the bully with the help of his friends.

The film "Sleepless" is out now.