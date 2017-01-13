Roger Staubach And Troy Aikman Get Together With Children’s Cancer Fund!

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

DALLAS -- We know the current Dallas Cowboys are busy prepping for a very important game this weekend but some former Cowboys like Roger Staubach and Troy Aikman are also keeping busy. They've got a very special photo shoot.

"Our honorary chairman Roger Staubach and Troy Aikman are here to announce our 18 models that will rock the runway at the 2017 Children’s Cancer Gala and Auction."

Yep, the Cowboys legends have been involved for more than 20 years and they know childhood cancer goes beyond science and statistics.

"These kids have gone through the worst, they've gone through treatment, they've gone through some really hard times here in the hospital and for one night the Children’s Cancer Fund gives them the opportunity - they used to be patients, they're survivors but on the night of the gala they’re our stars,” said Jennifer Arthur of the Children’s Cancer Fund.

And while the gala is set for April, on Wednesday it was all about the kids.

Troy Aikman said, "You see these kids around here and - you know I said last year at the banquet that in the sports world we use terms like courageous, heroic and tough - all of these things and it pales in comparison to these kids.

"Children’s Medical Center is doing a heck of a job on trying to take care of kids that are sick and need their help and I’m just proud that we can be part of it,” said Roger Staubach.

It was a day celebrating hope and kids just being kids.

"It’s a moment that I’ll never forget, just being here with my son today,” said Jesse Martinez.