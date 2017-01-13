Man in Wheelchair Run Over in Oak Cliff

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

DALLAS -- Dallas police are looking for a driver who ran over a disabled man in north Oak Cliff -- and never even slowed down to help.

It happened Wednesday night.

Joey Salas says he had just left the La Calle Dolce restaurant on 12th Street and was trying to cross Adams Ave. in his wheelchair when the driver slammed into him.

Salas, who has cerebral palsy, is in stable condition but may have to have his legs amputated.

Wiitnesses describe the vehicle as a white Ford F150 with LED lights.