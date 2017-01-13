Magic Bullet: Pill-Sized Pacemaker, Perfect Timing Save Woman’s Life

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

FORT WORTH -- You wouldn't know it from looking at her, but Edna Brown has a "bullet" in her heart. Don't worry, though. The tiny device is keeping her alive.

It all started more than a decade ago when Mrs. Brown started experiencing atrial fibrillations in her heart.

"It just feels like your heart quit beating," Brown said. "Makes you feel like you're dying, actually."

The treatments for her a-fib left her dependent on a pacemaker to keep her heart pumping.

Her standard-issue pacemaker worked just fine until last year when a skin infection during a battery change procedure meant the old technology wouldn't cut it anymore.

Miraculously, at the exact same time, one of her doctors, Cardiac Electrophysiologist Dr. Theodore Takata, was learning about some cutting edge technology.

"And I remember thinking, 'Wow, this is very cool, but I don't know when I'll ever need to use it,'" Dr. Takata recalled. "The next day, they called me and said 'Mrs. Brown is back in the hospital with an infection.'"

"He told me to hold out my hand," said Brown. "And he dumped that little bullet in there, and I said, 'What are you gonna do with that, shoot me?'"

Of course, that "magic bullet" wasn't a bullet at all. And after a procedure at Texas Health Fort Worth, the pill-size pacemaker is now deep in the heart of Edna.

"It's been doing great," said Brown. "Doing fine with the technology they have nowadays. Otherwise, I'd be gone."

Yeah, this treatment really went straight to the heart.