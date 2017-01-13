How Can The Boys Stop A Red Hot Aaron Rodgers?

FRISCO — The Cowboys defense has exceeded just about everyone’s expectations this year. They’re #1 in stopping the run and #5 in points allowed, but they’re about to face their biggest challenge yet: a red-hot Aaron Rodgers.

In the last 8 games, the Packers QB has tossed 22 touchdowns and no interceptions. So what’s the game plan for slowing down the two-time NFL MVP?

“You gotta really work, you gotta be in great shape, great condition, great discipline to play a guy like him,” said defensive coordinator Rod Marinelli. “’Cause every play, you cannot let up on a play. This guy is so special and you all are looking a first ballot hall of famer, obviously.”

Earlier this year the Boys flustered Rodgers, picking him off and holding him to a single touchdown. So what has changed the most about this Green Bay squad since then?

“They’re just making plays,” Sean Lee said. “Like any team you have to continue to find a way to get better, I think that’s something we’ve done, but I think that’s something they’ve also done. They’ve found a way to get better and better throughout the season and played unbelievable down the stretch and been really tough to stop.”

And when Dez Bryant crashed Lee’s presser to ask the linebacker how the defense had prepared this week, Lee reminded everyone that the defense preps against some of the best to get ready for the best.

“We’ve had some good looks from Dez Bryant,” laughed Lee, “Defense is ready to go, Dez, you know that!”

“That’s what I’m talking about,” Dez responded.

So Sean says the defense is ready to go, and they better be, or else Aaron Rodgers might send them packing for the second time in three years.