Friday the 13th: Superstitions & Truth Behind ‘Bad Luck’ Day

It's Friday the 13th!

In case you haven't checked the calendar, what's considered the unluckiest day ever is back. And if you're a "scurred," you're not alone.

Fear of Friday the 13th is called Paraskavedekatriaphobia; try saying that three times fast!

Well known superstitions include skipping the 13th floor, not traveling by ship (uh... anyone remember Titantic?!), holding on to the salt shaker, seven years bad luck if you break a mirror, a full moon and of course, black cats!

Now, you can either stay cooped up at home or you can embrace the superstitions.

After all, Flight 666 to HEL landed safely on Friday the 13th!

Chill, HEL is short for Helsinki, and those brave souls saved some serious cash because that one-way ticket to HEL was cheap!

Here's another positive to freaky Friday -- after every Friday the 13th, there's a Saturday the 14th.

Yeah baby, cheers to the freakin' weekend!