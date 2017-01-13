Class Act: Arlington Heights Senior Heads to D.C.

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

ARLINGTON -- When it comes to the future of this country, you have a good feeling it's in good hands when you meet someone like Austin McBee. And that's exactly why he's this week's Class Act.

Austin is a senior at Arlington Heights Highschool, and when he's not in class - yeah - he likes hanging with his friends.

"I'm just a typical high school kid. Like to hang out with my friends, go to movies, go to sports games, ya know, just, nothing crazy," said McBee.

But when he's not being a "typical high school kid" he's exceeding at whatever he sets his mind to. And baseball is one of those things he excels at.

"I've been playing since I was about 3 or 4," McBee told NewsFix. "It's been a huge part of my life. It really taught me a lot about myself and being a teammate."

But his true passion lies in politics and public service.

"Ever since I was little I liked to argue. My parents joked that I would be a good attorney," he said through a smile. "Every time the election came around I feel like I could make change."

And McBee backs that up with action by teaching his fellow students more about the political process in this country - through a program he's involved with called "Chase The Race" through Envision.

Not only was McBee able to take in the RNC first hand, he's also headed to D.C. for the presidential inauguration.

"I'm pretty excited. It's supposed to be in the national mall. Apparently. there's supposed to be almost half-a-million people there. I don't think I've ever been with that many people in my life. I'm pretty excited to see what is going to happen," he said. "200 years people will be talking about this election. And just to be there and witness that and be a part of history is gonna be pretty cool."

Getting a first-hand look at history in the making? Nothing typical about that!

Know of a class act at your school? Let us know about them! E-mail ClassActs@CW33.com.