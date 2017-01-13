Arlington Suspect Made Harassing Calls, Stalked Ex Before Murder, Police Say

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

ARLINGTON -- The man suspected of killing his ex-girlfriend in Arlington made harassing phone calls before the crime, according to police.

Cam Tu Tran was found shot to death early Monday in a car on Mayflower Court.

A man who was in the car with her was also shot, in the face; he survived but is still in the hospital.

Tran's ex-boyfriend and the suspect in the case, Viet Nguyen Quoc, is now in jail for murder and assault.

Tran reportedly told family members she had received several strange calls after she broke up with Quoc; the calls came from different numbers, but the caller never said anything.

Someone also keyed Tran's car and slashed her tires.