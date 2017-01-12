Watch the Overwhelming Moment Twin Sisters Separated at Birth Meet for First Time

The moment two twin sisters meet for the first time after being separated at birth was captured on live TV and it’s a total tearjerker.

The girls, Audrey and Gracie, were separated at birth in China before being adopted by two different families in America, according to Good Morning America.

And Wednesday morning, they were given the chance to meet again for the first time.

The incredibly emotional and heartwarming reunion was captured live on GMA.

Watch a clip from the segment below, in which the two girls embrace and burst into tears upon seeing each other.

Grab the tissues first, though.