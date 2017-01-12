Trump Taking Office Means Women Rushing to Get IUDs!

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

DALLAS -- On Tuesday, President Obama delivered his farewell speech; a speech signifying the end of his term and the beginning of a new one.

Throughout the election and as President-Elect, Donald Trump has expressed his feelings towards Obamacare and his plan to get rid of it pronto.

And it's exactly that reason women all around the country are supposedly freaking out!

NPR is reporting that women are rushing to their nearest doctor to get their hands all types of birth control, including long-term solutions like IUDs.

They're worried Congress will drop the Affordable Care Act, change how birth control is defined, or cut all funding.

"Women throughout the country have been able to get a contraception without a copay which has eliminated millions of dollars in out of pocket cost that women were paying every year for this basic healthcare and it would be devastating if that were to go away as a result of changes to the affordable care act," says Kelly Hart, Senior Director of Public Affairs, Planned Parenthood of Greater Texas.

In Wednesday’s press conference Trump said when Obamacare is repealed it'll be replaced with something else right away.

Although, Trump could get rid of Obamacare day one, most insurance plans purchased for 2017 will stay in place.

And Planned Parenthood says if you don't want the affordable care act to disappear, the best way to make sure it doesn't is to tell those who represent you in Washington.

Hart says, "Everybody needs to put a call into their congressman and their senator and let them know that they value the changes that the affordable care act has brought."

Otherwise, you may have to come up with a plan B!