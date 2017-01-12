TravelFix: Drew Hits up the Middle East

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

VIETNAM -- The end of 2016 and beginning of 2017 has been full of exploration for our travel companion - Drew Binsky.

"I went on a 9 day trip in the Middle East by myself. I went, in order, Qatar, Bahrain, Oman, and Kuwait," said Drew in a Skype interview with NewsFix from Vietnam. "I met so many amazing people, and they were very hospitable.

"The highlights of the trip were, in Oman, I went on a desert camping trip overnight, woke up to the sunrise... and then I did a bunch of hiking in these canyons right near the sea coast."

But Drew says there's way more to the Middle East than exploring the countryside. The cities are also worth checking out.

"There's lots of these market places which are called Souks," said Drew. "And they usually come alive at night, so like 7:00 p.m. everybody goes there for dinner.

"It's really a great place to take in the atmosphere and meet other people."

If you're a little gun shy about jet setting to that area of the world, Drew says don't be.

"This is not the typical Middle East that you hear about on the news. These counties are very very safe. They have very nice people. I was walking around by myself every where, and never once felt harrassed or stalked or anything."

But as much fun as Drew had on his Mid-East trip, he's already in the middle of his next adventure!

"I'm in Vietnam now, so I'm kinda based here. I have an apartment... I'll be visiting, in order, Bangladesh, Nepal, Taiwan, Cuba, Mexico, Russia, Azerbaijan, and Kazakhstan until March."

Certainly a busy few months! So if you want to check out more of Drew’s travels and tips, click here or find out where he is right now by adding him on Snapchat.