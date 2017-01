Please enable Javascript to watch this video

A Fort Worth man who admitted to killing two men over a phony drug deal was executed last night.

It was the nation's first execution this year.

Christopher Wilkins committed the murders in 2005 after the men duped him into paying $20 for a piece of gravel he thought was cocaine.

During his trial, Wilkins told the jury he didn't care if he was sentenced to death, saying, "It is no big deal."