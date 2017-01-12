Pricey Prescriptions: Tamiflu is expensive; Generic EpiPens get Cheaper

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

IRVING--Some of us are finding out the hard way: it's flu season.

You might get some relief if your doctor prescribes Tamiflu.

"Tamiflu works by attacking the flu virus at its source so it can lessen the flu symptoms anywhere from one to two days," said Valeria Trang at Pharmacy Toi in Irving.

If you get it right away, it could shorten your symptoms by a day or so, but that relief comes with a high cost.

On some insurance plans, you could pay up to 150 bucks out of pocket for 5-days' worth of Tamiflu.

Otherwise...

"Stay home, drink lots of fluids, chicken soup has been known to reduce flu symptoms," Trang said.

You've just gotta suffer through it.

Another essential drug is getting cheaper.

The company that makes the Epipen took a lot of heat last year for hiking the price by more than 400% to as much as $600 for a two-pack.

If you have a severe allergic reaction to an insect bite or food, the EpiPen could mean the difference between life and death.

It's so expensive, insurance giant CIGNA announced it'll no longer cover the name brand version.

So the company offered its own generic for a *mere* 300-bucks-for a two-pack.

Yeah, it's true. The drug has a one-year shelf life, so even if you don't use it you have to buy it again.

Now CVS is selling a generic equivalent for only $110. That's what you'll pay whether you've got insurance or not.

It's still expensive but it's a price we're willing to pay in a crisis.