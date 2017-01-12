Not Fiennes With It! Paris Jackson “Offended” By Her Dad’s Portrayal In New Show

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

UNITED KINGDOM -- Seems like some actors are born to play a role. Like Halle Berry as Dorothy Dandridge, Jamie Foxx as Ray, even Will Smith made a great Ali.

But, when word got out actor Joseph Fiennes would play Michael Jackson on TV -- all hell broke loose! For obvious reasons.

We had to see it to believe it and unfortunately the trailer for the premiere has popped up.



Let's just say casting didn't quite hit it on the nose with this one! We sniffed out everything else other than the king of pop for this so called portrayal!

Even MJ's daughter Paris Jackson tweeted that she's incredibly "offended" and the depiction of her dad makes her "want to vomit."

@TheMJCast i'm so incredibly offended by it, as i'm sure plenty of people are as well, and it honestly makes me want to vomit. — Paris-Michael K. J. (@ParisJackson) January 11, 2017

The directors behind TV series Urban Myths, where this Michael will be featured, hope fans will laugh it off instead of being turned off.

Come to find out, it's a comedy about a "mythical" car ride with Elizabeth Taylor and Marlon Brando. Let's just hope when things do get real Hollywood will put some respect on MJ's name.